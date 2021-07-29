Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.82.

Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.24. 816,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,980. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.19.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6388732 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

