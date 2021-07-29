Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.34% of Eventbrite worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EB opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

