Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,860 by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDSB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,942 ($25.37).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,438 ($18.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,373.61. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.