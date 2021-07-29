Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $17.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

RSI opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,008.00. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.