Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $73.48 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

