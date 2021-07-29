Ryder System (NYSE:R) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. Ryder System updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS.

NYSE:R traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.52. 7,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,119. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.14. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.68 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -829.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Truist boosted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

