Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Sell

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 224 ($2.93) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 257 ($3.36).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SBRE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.00). The company had a trading volume of 995,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,522. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £575 million and a PE ratio of 14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In other news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 343 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Insiders bought a total of 516 shares of company stock valued at $134,675 over the last three months.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.