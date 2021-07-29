Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given “Under Review” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

SBRE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:SBRE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.00). The stock had a trading volume of 995,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,522. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260. The stock has a market cap of £575 million and a PE ratio of 14.56. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 516 shares of company stock worth $134,675.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

