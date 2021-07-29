Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Plans GBX 3.70 Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SBRE opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 260. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £587.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBRE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 257 ($3.36) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Insiders have bought 516 shares of company stock worth $134,675 over the last three months.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

