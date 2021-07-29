Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €141.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.73 ($150.27).

Shares of SAF opened at €116.82 ($137.44) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €120.15. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

