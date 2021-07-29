Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €136.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €136.00 ($160.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.73 ($149.09).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €116.82 ($137.44) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €120.15. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

