SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIL opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.19 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.50.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.