salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 82,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $187.37 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,575,262.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,947.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,745 shares of company stock valued at $102,518,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

