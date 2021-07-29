Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPHY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

SNPHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. 16,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,294. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

