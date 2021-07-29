Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.37

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several brokerages have commented on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

