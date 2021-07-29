Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 186 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 34.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,951,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $17,594,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $139.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.03.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

