Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 550 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

ARKK stock opened at $121.35 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.60.

