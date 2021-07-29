Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period.

ICVT opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

