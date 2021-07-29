Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $624,333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after purchasing an additional 897,908 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $206,724,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,463,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $74.25 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.80.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.