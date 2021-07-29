Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $269,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88.

