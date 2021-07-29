Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 151,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

