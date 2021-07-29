Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $196.01 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

