Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 6,579 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 900.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after buying an additional 24,461,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

