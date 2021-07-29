Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
Schneider National has raised its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
