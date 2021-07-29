Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.