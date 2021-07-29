Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,313 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 41.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.32 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

