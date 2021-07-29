Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 110 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chemed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $29,753,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chemed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $457.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.98. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.