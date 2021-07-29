Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALTU stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

