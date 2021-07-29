Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 120,208 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 97.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,208 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $108.81 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

