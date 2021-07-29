Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $110.95 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.