Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,965,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,590 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $97,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Western Union by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

WU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

