Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 142,797 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.26% of Encompass Health worth $102,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

EHC stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,136. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

