Schroder Investment Management Group Has $86.78 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,210,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,370 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $86,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 231,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 57,714 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 29,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,865. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.12 target price (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

