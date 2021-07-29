Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $151,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.68.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $243.35. 22,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,756. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.