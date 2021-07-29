Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 126,630 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,630 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $134,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.74. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.48 and a 12 month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

