Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.92. 3,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,608. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.67. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $106.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

