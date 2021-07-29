Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE SAIC opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 94,414 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after purchasing an additional 202,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.