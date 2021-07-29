Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Holdings Lowered by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,206 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,521,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,283 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

SGMS opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.20. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

