Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $969.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

