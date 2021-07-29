Scotiabank Comments on Celanese Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Scotiabank upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.22.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $153.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.12. Celanese has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.