Scotiabank Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$88.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$80.14.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAG stock opened at C$65.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.24 and a twelve month high of C$72.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.