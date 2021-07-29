Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,300 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the June 30th total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Seadrill stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 460,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,110. Seadrill has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

