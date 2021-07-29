Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 288.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $3,724,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.