Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

SCI traded up $3.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

