ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $650.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.97.

NOW stock opened at $583.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 777.80, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $418.53 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

