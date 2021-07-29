Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in July

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
SGHIY stock remained flat at $$14.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83. Shanghai Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.
About Shanghai Industrial
