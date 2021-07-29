Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in July

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

SGHIY stock remained flat at $$14.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83. Shanghai Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

