Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) dropped 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 633,524 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 658,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

