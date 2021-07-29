Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,800.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,577.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,538.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.53, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,399.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.05. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,562,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

