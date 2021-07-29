Shore Capital Reiterates Under Review Rating for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBRE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a report on Tuesday.
SBRE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 230 ($3.00). 995,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,522. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of £575 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
