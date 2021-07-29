Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Grows By 194.4%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 194.4% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.5 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aena S.M.E. has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $160.63 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $182.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.92.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

