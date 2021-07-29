Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declines By 57.7%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the June 30th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.56. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

